WATCH: Mario Draghi delivers his last press conference as head of the ECB

[The stream is slated to start at 09:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Mario Draghi is speaking at his last press conference as president of the European Central Bank.

The central banker, who has led the ECB since 2011, reigned over a lengthy period of quantitative easing and record low interest rates for the euro zone.

The ECB is set to enter a new era, with Draghi about to step down and former International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde taking up the mantle.

