America's sex recession could lead to an economic depression

Forget the trade wars, automation, and even the skills gap. The real threat to the U.S. economy may be that fewer Americans are in the mood for love.

Well not love, but sex. Enduring reports of America's sexual recession are a sign of a serious problem for a wide ranging list of sectors from real estate, to apparel, to condoms.

Before getting into why the falling sex rates, especially for younger Americans, threatens our GDP, it's important to address why the trend is happening in the first place.

To that end, there's a bit of a "chicken or the egg" question to ask here: is America facing economic challenges because younger Americans are having less sex? Or are younger Americans having less sex because of their unique economic challenges?

A 2018 Census Bureau report would suggest the latter, noting that economic security is a high priority for Millennials when they seek marriage or serious committed relationships.

Based on that data, it makes sense that the millions of Americans who entered adulthood during the Great Recession a decade ago are more skittish about marriage and sex. The Great Depression era saw the U.S. birth rate hit an all time low in 1936. Since birth control was much less available back then, it's fair to assume sex in America fell sharply during that time as well.

But the economy has been steadily growing for more than 10 years now, which encompasses most of the adult lives for Americans under 30. The enduring reports of lower sex rates despite the overall economic recovery have led to diverging explanations.

Some experts focus on the fact that Millennials are dealing with growing student loan debts, making their economic reality much worse than when previous generations were their age. But it also turns out that student loan debt isn't the top source of debt for Americans aged 23 to 38; it's credit card debt.