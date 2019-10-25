Asia set to trade slightly higher as investors search for guidance

Asia Pacific markets looked set to advance Friday morning as investors search for guidance on developments in the U.S.-China trade war and in the U.K.'s planned departure from the European Union.

Nikkei futures pointing to a slightly higher open in Japan, while in Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.61% in early trade, with most sectors trading up.

Friday's session follows a mixed finish in the U.S. overnight where the S&P 500 posted a slight gain on one of the busiest days of the earnings season.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech Thursday on the future of the relationship between the United States and China. In prepared remarks, Pence said Washington "does not seek confrontation with China," nor does it want to "contain China's development."

Still, Pence criticized Beijing's construction of a "surveillance state," and "increasingly provocative" military action, as well as its handling of the protests in Hong Kong, Reuters reported.

The Trump administration is currently negotiating with Beijing to pen down a trade agreement that would address issues including trade deficits, intellectual property theft, and forced technology transfers.