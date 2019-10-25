Asia set to trade slightly higher as investors search for guidance

Asia Pacific markets looked set to advance Friday morning as investors search for guidance on developments in the U.S.-China trade war and in the U.K.'s planned departure from the European Union.
Nikkei futures pointing to a slightly higher open in Japan, while in Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.61% in early trade, with most sectors trading up.
Friday's session follows a mixed finish in the U.S. overnight where the S&P 500 posted a slight gain on one of the busiest days of the earnings season.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech Thursday on the future of the relationship between the United States and China. In prepared remarks, Pence said Washington "does not seek confrontation with China," nor does it want to "contain China's development."
Still, Pence criticized Beijing's construction of a "surveillance state," and "increasingly provocative" military action, as well as its handling of the protests in Hong Kong, Reuters reported.
The Trump administration is currently negotiating with Beijing to pen down a trade agreement that would address issues including trade deficits, intellectual property theft, and forced technology transfers.
Elsewhere, the European Central Bank kept its policy rates unchanged and kept its forward guidance that suggested the bank's main interest rates will remain at their current or lower levels until there's strong evidence of a pick-up in prices. It was also ECB President Mario Draghi's last monetary policy meeting at the institution.
The euro traded at $1.1101, slightly off from an earlier high of $1.1109.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, has said he will give lawmakers more time to study his Brexit deal but only if they agree to a general election on Dec. 12. Following this week's developments, where lawmakers agreed in principle to Johnson's plans but rejected the limited timeframe to review legislation, the U.K. is unlikely to depart the European Union by the previous deadline of Oct. 31.
The EU is currently deciding how long an extension it wants to give the U.K. for membership while it attempts to agree on a withdrawal deal among its lawmakers.
The British pound was down 0.1% at $1.2837 from its previous close at $1.2850.
"So against a slightly risk off backdrop with renewed Brexit uncertainty, downbeat EU economic outlook and a firm position from the US on China, the (dollar) has regained a bit of its mojo," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign-exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, last traded at 97.631, climbing from an earlier level near 97.287.
The Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven asset, changed hands at 108.62 per dollar, while the Australian dollar traded at $0.6814.