Cramer's lightning round: I don't want to be in Del Taco when McDonald's is down

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Microchip Technology: "It's too much like Texas Instruments. I want you to make the switch and go into Nvidia, even though it's had a run — Marvell, if you think that Nvidia's had too big a run."

Del Taco Restaurants: "It can go for a bounce, but the whole restaurant group is under a lot of pressure. When McDonald's stock can go down 15-straight points, I do not want to be in Del Taco."

Tyson Foods: "I think Tyson Foods is doing a remarkable job. ... Stock has come down a lot. I think it's an interesting level."

Chewy: "The problem is ... the market is going away from the companies with fast growth but no earnings and that's Chewy. I think if Chewy goes up, even a little bit, I think you should get out a position."

Progressive Corp.: "It's an uninvestible situation."

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nvidia.

