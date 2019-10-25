Fisher withdrawals top $3 billion as Texas retirement plan exits

Kenneth Fisher, chief executive officer of Fisher Investments, attends the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2010.

The Employees Retirement System of Texas announced on Friday that it would end its relationship with Fisher Investments, yanking $350 million from the asset manager.

"Texas ERS has completed its due diligence," said Mary Jane Wardlow, a spokeswoman for the pension system.

"With respect to our fiduciary duty, we are defunding Fisher Investments, which had served as an external manager in the international equities portfolio with $350 million [as of Sept. 30] under management," she wrote in an email to CNBC.

The funds will be redistributed within the equities pool of the ERS trust, she said.

In all, the pension has about $29 billion in assets.

In just over two weeks, Camas, Washington-based Fisher has lost more than $3 billion in assets as nine institutional clients — seven of which were government pensions — severed ties. The divestitures arrive on the heels of lewd comments Ken Fisher made at a conference on Oct. 8.

Fisher had $94 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018, according to their SEC filing.

That figure reached $112 billion as of Sept. 30, 2019, according to the firm.

Major clients to have parted ways with Fisher, 68, in the last two days.

Goldman Sachs, the giant investment bank, confirmed Fisher would no longer be an underlying manager for the Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund in an Oct. 25 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It pulled $234 million from the firm.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles fire and police pension plan also voted to fire Fisher, which managed $522 million.