Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' sweater could sell for over $300,000

American singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994), performs with his group Nirvana at a taping of the television program 'MTV Unplugged,' New York, New York, Novemeber 18, 1993. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
Frank Micelotta Archive | Hulton Archive | Getty Images

The sweater that music icon Kurt Cobain wore during his famous Nirvana performance on MTV's "Unplugged" in 1993 is up for auction.

Julien's Auctions is currently taking bids for the unwashed green cardigan and bidding closes on Oct. 26. Julien's estimates the sweater will sell for $200,000 to $300,000. Four years ago, the current owner bought the sweater for $137,500.

According to Rolling Stone, the 1960s sweater originally retailed for about $16. Vintage "was all part of the grunge aesthetic," fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, told Rolling Stone.

Cobain's sweater has all but one button missing, with stains and a burn-hole from his original wear. The current owner kept the sweater in acid-free tissue in a safe, Julien's said, to preserve it.

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93.
Frank Micelotta Archive | Hulton Archive | Getty Images

"We advised the client that this is the right time to sell the sweater," Julien told Bloomberg. "The starting bid on the sweater is $50,000, and it could sell for double or more than what the client paid for in 2015."

Julien's Auctions

In 1994, six months after taping "Unplugged," Cobain passed away by suicide at age 27. Nirvana's album "Nevermind" sold more than 25 million copies worldwide as of 2016, according to Forbes, including 10 million in the U.S. alone.

Also in the auction is Cobain's left-handed Fender Mustang guitar, which is expected to sell for between $300,000 and $500,000. Three months after his death, Courtney Love Cobain sent this guitar to a fan, noting in her accompanying letter that it was "one of his favorite guitars," according to Julien's.

Julien's Auctions

The auction will offer 700 historical artifacts and memorabilia from rock stars including Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Queen and Bob Dylan.

