Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' sweater could sell for over $300,000

The sweater that music icon Kurt Cobain wore during his famous Nirvana performance on MTV's "Unplugged" in 1993 is up for auction.

Julien's Auctions is currently taking bids for the unwashed green cardigan and bidding closes on Oct. 26. Julien's estimates the sweater will sell for $200,000 to $300,000. Four years ago, the current owner bought the sweater for $137,500.

According to Rolling Stone, the 1960s sweater originally retailed for about $16. Vintage "was all part of the grunge aesthetic," fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, told Rolling Stone.

Cobain's sweater has all but one button missing, with stains and a burn-hole from his original wear. The current owner kept the sweater in acid-free tissue in a safe, Julien's said, to preserve it.