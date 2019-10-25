Embattled Rep. Katie Hill's husband claims he got jobs at non-profit where she worked because of her 'influence'

Rep. Katie Hill — a freshman California Democrat who currently faces a House ethics probe for possibly engaging in romantic relationships with subordinates — previously helped her husband get multiple jobs at a non-profit group where Hill held positions senior to him, according to court documents reviewed by CNBC.

Kenny Heslep, Hill's now-estranged husband, was moved out of one of those jobs because Hill's employer "was concerned about nepotism and how it looked that she was my boss," Heslep said in the divorce complaint he filed in July.

Hill has described Heslep as an "abusive husband."

The House Ethics Committee on Wednesday launched a probe of Hill, 32, after allegations that she had a relationship with legislative director Graham Kelly, as well as with a female staffer on her 2018 campaign for Congress.

"The committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Katie Hill may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff, in violation of" House rules, the committee said in a prepared statement.

Members of Congress are barred by ethics rules from having sexual affairs with their office employees.

The Ethics Committee has previously held that "it has jurisdiction over 'misconduct relating to a successful campaign for election to the House."

Hill's spokesman, Bill Burton, who was previously deputy White House press secretary for President Barack Obama, did not reply to a request for comment.

Divorce lawyers for Hill and Heslep did not return requests for comment from CNBC.

Hill denies that she had an affair with Kelly, who still works in her House office.

But she said she had a relationship with a female campaign staffer on the heels of a report last week by the conservative website RedState, whose article included text messages between Hill and the staffer, as well as photos of the two of them together.

That same article by Red State includes images purportedly from Heslep's since-deleted Facebook account, where he allegedly posted a screenshot of a text message between him and a friend in which he appears to admit knowing about a relationship between Kelly and Hill.

In a letter to Hill's family, friends, supporters and "members of my community" that a Fox News reporter posted on Wednesday, Hill said she is "fully and proactively cooperating with the Ethics Committee."

Hill in her letter said that "during the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage, I became involved in a relationship with someone on my campaign."

Hill went on to say: "I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment."

"For that, I apologize," Hill wrote.

On Friday, the Washington Examiner reported that the female campaign staffer has continued to receive monthly payments from Hill's campaign. Since April of 2019, according to Federal Election Commission records, she made a little over $14,000 in fundraising consulting fees. She was paid about $50,000 in her role as a campaign staffer from 2017 to 2018.