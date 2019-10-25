Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Intel, Gilead Sciences, Visa and more

An attendee wears a Genius VR headset at the Intel booth during CES 2019 consumer electronics show, January 10, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Intel— Shares of Intel surged more than 7% after the semiconductor company beat on the top and bottom lines of its third-quarter revenue and have guidance above Wall Street's forecast. The chipmaker reported earnings of $1.42 per share on revenue of $19.19 billion. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.24 on revenue of $18.05 billion, according to Refinitiv.

V.F. Corp— Shares of V.F. Corp tanked nearly 6% after reporting dismal third-quarter earnings. The Vans parent company reported earnings per share of $1.26, below the forecast $1.31 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $3.393 billion, lower than the expected $3.420 billion.

Gilead Sciences— Shares of the drugmaker fell 5% after it reported lower-than-expected sales of its cancer treatment Yescarta. Gilead's earnings came in 1 cent above estimates, with a quarterly profit of $1.75 per share. The drugmaker's revenue missed estimates slightly at $5.60 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Alaska Air Group—The airline rose more than 4% after reporting strong third-quarter earnings. Alaska Air earned $2.63 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion. Wall Street forecast earnings of $2.52 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion a share, per Refinitiv.

Visa— Shares of Visa rose nearly 2% after the company reported a third-quarter profit of $1.47 per share, 4 cents a share above estimates, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also beat analysts' forecasts, boosted by more spending on debit and credit cards. The company announced a 20% dividend increase.

Amazon— Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon sunk 1.5% after the company reported that fell short of Wall Street's expectations, as a return to a heavy investment cycle cut into the e-commerce giant's profitability. Earnings per share were $4.23, lower than the Refinitiv estimate of $4.62. Amazon also gave dismal sales guidance for the holiday shopping season.

Charter Communications— Shares of Charter jumped more than 7% after the telecommunications firm posted third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations. Charter posted earnings per share of $1.74 on revenue of $11.45 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.66 per share on revenue $11.41 billion.

Illinois Tool Works— Shares of the manufacturer rose more than 6%, an 18 month high, after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter profit. The company reported earnings of $2.04 per share, topping estimates of $1.94 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Phillips 66— Shares of the gas company rose more than 5% after it beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit. Phillips earned $3.11 per share, 52 cents above consensus, according to Refinitiv.

Illumina— Shares of the biotechnology company dropped more than 10% on mixed quarterly results. Illumina posted a profit of $1.93 per share, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $1.40. However, Cowen notes the company's earnings were largely in line when excluding an upfront platform fee from Qiagen, a partner firm.

