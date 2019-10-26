7Qs: How Jon Najarian got started in options trading and where he sees opportunities

(This story is part of the Weekend Brief edition of the Evening Brief newsletter. To sign up for CNBC's Evening Brief, .)

Options trading can be tough but they can give investors' strategies an edge. At least, that has been the case for Market Rebellion co-founder and CNBC contributor Jon Najarian.

Najarian has been trading options for nearly four decades, managing his own money as well as that of giants such as Goldman Sachs. Najarian recently sat down with CNBC and spoke about how he got started trading options, his worst trade in the business and where he sees opportunity.

Here are 7Qs for Najarian: