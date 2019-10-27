Trump confirms ISIS leader Baghdadi is dead after US raid in Syria — 'He died like a coward'

US President Donald Trump makes a major announcement October 27, 2019 the White House in Washington, DC. - Trump confirmed the death of Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the world's most wanted man, during an overnight US special operation in northwest Syria.

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the leader of the so-called Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in an overnight US military operation in Syria, delivering a major blow to the terrorist group even as U.S. forces withdraw from the area.

"He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place," Trump said in a grisly Sunday morning address to the nation.

Baghdadi died after running into the end of tunnel, "whimpering and crying and screaming all the way," as he was chased by American military dogs, Trump said. Accompanied by three young children, Baghdadi then ignited his suicide vest, killing himself and all three children, the president said.

The ISIS leader was targeted near Barisha, Syria overnight. American forces used eight helicopters through airspace controlled by Russia and Turkey. No Americans were killed in the raid, but Trump said one of the military dogs was injured.

"Baghdadi's demise demonstrates America's relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders," Trump said. "He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone."

The death of Baghdadi, who was a dangerous enemy of the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East, brings to an end years of searching and speculation.

Baghdadi, 48, was arrested by occupying American forces in 2004 and was detained at the Abu Ghraib prison before joining Al-Qaeda in Iraq. He has led ISIS since 2010. He was last seen alive in a video in April, in which he sat cross-legged on the ground and praised the terrorist attacks of churches in Sri Lanka.