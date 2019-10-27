Trump confirms ISIS leader Baghdadi is dead after US raid in Syria — 'He died like a coward'

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the leader of the so-called Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in an overnight US military operation in Syria, delivering a major blow to the terrorist group even as U.S. forces withdraw from the area.
"He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place," Trump said in a grisly Sunday morning address to the nation.
Baghdadi died after running into the end of tunnel, "whimpering and crying and screaming all the way," as he was chased by American military dogs, Trump said. Accompanied by three young children, Baghdadi then ignited his suicide vest, killing himself and all three children, the president said.
The ISIS leader was targeted near Barisha, Syria overnight. American forces used eight helicopters through airspace controlled by Russia and Turkey. No Americans were killed in the raid, but Trump said one of the military dogs was injured.
"Baghdadi's demise demonstrates America's relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders," Trump said. "He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone."
The death of Baghdadi, who was a dangerous enemy of the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East, brings to an end years of searching and speculation.
Baghdadi, 48, was arrested by occupying American forces in 2004 and was detained at the Abu Ghraib prison before joining Al-Qaeda in Iraq. He has led ISIS since 2010. He was last seen alive in a video in April, in which he sat cross-legged on the ground and praised the terrorist attacks of churches in Sri Lanka.
Trump said that an on-site DNA test confirmed the death of ISIS leader just 15 minutes after he was killed. Baghdadi's death has been incorrectly reported several times in previous years.
The military operation comes after Trump's controversial decision to draw down troops in Syria, clearing the way for a Turkish military operation against the Kurds, who fought alongside the U.S. to defeat the Islamic State.
For Trump, the operation against Baghdadi is a significant victory in the battle against the Islamic State, as well as a counterpoint against critics that have condemned him for withdrawing the troops from Syria.
However, some critics argue that the operation took place in spite of Trump's decision to withdraw troops, and that the raid confirmed the importance of maintaining a U.S. military presence in Syria.
"We don't want to keep soldiers between Syria and Turkey for the next 200 years," Trump told reporters after his address. "We're out, but we are leaving soldiers to secure the oil," adding that he's interested in making a deal with ExxonMobil or another energy company to tap Syrian oil reserves.
The president said he did not notify House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the Baghdadi operation, citing that Washington is a "leaking machine." Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff were also not informed. The White House did notify some Republican congressional leaders.
Trump said only U.S. forces were involved in the operation, but thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq for their cooperation and said that Syrian Kurdish forces provided "information that turned out to be helpful."
Syrian Kurdish forces claimed on Sunday that they participated in the operation. Kurdish commander Mazloum Abdi tweeted: "Successful historical operation due to a joint intelligence work with the United States of America."
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on ABC News that special operations forces were on the ground for more than two hours, with less than 100 U.S. forces deployed in the raid.