Argentina's bonds fall after leftists sweep to power in presidential election

Argentina's president elect Alberto Fernandez and vice-president Cristina Fernandez wave at supporters at the headquarters of the party in Buenos Aires on October 27, 2019.

Argentina's Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner secured a comfortable victory in Sunday's presidential election, prompting fresh concern about another bout of economic turmoil.

With almost all of Sunday's votes counted, Fernandez secured roughly 48% of the vote, while the center-right incumbent Mauricio Macri received around 40%.

It marks a return of the left to power in South America's second-largest country, with many international investors worried about the prospect of a new era of government intervention.

Argentine law states that to win outright in the first round, a candidate needs to secure at least 45% of the vote, or 40% with a 10-point lead over their nearest rival.

The electoral victory for Fernandez comes as the country is facing a debt crunch, with the worst rout of the country's stock market in decades raising fears of a possible default.

In an emotional address to supporters, Macri conceded defeat on Sunday evening. He also congratulated his political rival and invited him to the Casa Rosada presidential palace on Monday to discuss an orderly transition.

Fernandez and his running-mate, former populist leader Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, will be sworn in on December 10.

"We believe that the new president will seek to implement populist policies, due to his Peronist credentials and closeness to the Kirchners, so markets should brace for more volatility," Andres Abadia, senior international economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a research note published Monday.