Argentine incumbent Mauricio Macri concedes defeat in presidential vote

President of Argentina and candidate for reelection Mauricio Macri (L) greets supporters of Juntos Por El Cambio after conceding the election against Alberto Fernandez of Frente de Todos in the presidential elections for the period 2019-2023 on October 27, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Conservative President Mauricio Macri conceded defeat in Argentina's election Sunday night, paving the way for the country's Peronist center-left to return to power under Alberto Fernández as frustrated voters rejected the incumbent's handling of a bruising economic crisis that has sunk many into poverty.

The result would mark a dramatic return to high office of former President Cristina Fernández, Alberto Fernández's vice presidential running mate, former boss and what critics say might be the power behind his throne.

Macri told supports at his headquarters that he had called Alberto Fernández to congratulate him and invited him for a breakfast chat Monday at the Pink Presidential Palace.

"We need an orderly transition that will bring tranquility to all Argentines, because the most important thing is the well-being of all Argentines," Macri said.

Authorities said Fernández has 47.83% of the votes compared to 40.66% for Macri, with 91.21% percent of the votes counted. He needs 45% support, or 40% support with a 10 percentage point lead, over the nearest rival to avoid a runoff vote on Nov. 24.

Macri was elected president in 2015 promising to jumpstart the country's economy. Argentines rejected at the time a successor chosen by ex-president Fernández, who along with her late husband dominated Argentina's political scene for 12 years and rewrote its social contract. But the divisive former leader, who embodies Argentina's enduring cycle of hope and despair, appears back.

Thousands of the two Fernandezes supporters crowded outside their campaign headquarters in a jubilant celebration waving sky-blue and white Argentine flags.

"I'm so happy. We were waiting for this change for a long time. We're tired of everything that has been happening," said supporter Juan Jose De Antonio, 46. "Some of us live a different reality from those suffering hunger, but when you have a friend who lost a job, a neighbor who can't make ends meet, it hits you."

Alberto Fernández greeted sympathizers who gathered outside the gate of his apartment chanting: "Alberto presidente!"

Sunday's largely peaceful election was dominated by concerns over rising poverty, a sharp depreciation of the currency and one of the world's highest inflation rates. Voters appear to have rejected austerity measures that Macri insisted were needed to revive Argentina's struggling economy. Many Argentines have taken to the streets frustrated with cuts to rises in fuel and transportation costs.

The result would mark a triumphant comeback for Cristina Fernández and a shift leftward for South America, which has seen conservative governments elected in Brazil, Colombia and Chile in recent years. She was considered part of the "pink tide" of leftist governments that arose in the region in the 1990s and 2000s.

Now a left-leaning government appears set to govern Argentina, and governments in Chile, Peru and Ecuador fueled by discontent over corruption, inequality and slowing growth.

"We Argentines deserve a better country, with work, where we can live peacefully, above all," said Antonella Bruna, 32, as she voted at the medical school of the National University of Rosario, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) northwest of Buenos Aires.