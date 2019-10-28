Boeing CEO to tell lawmakers in 737 Max crash hearings: 'We know we made mistakes'

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg plans to tell lawmakers Tuesday that the manufacturer made mistakes with its 737 Max, its best-selling plane that is grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

"We know we made mistakes and got some things wrong," Muilenburg said in written testimony ahead of two congressional hearings about the design and marketing of the planes. "We own that, and we are fixing them."

The hearings will be Muilenburg's first hearings on Capitol Hill since the crashes. The first will take place Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of Lion Air Flight 610 went down shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, before the Senate Commerce Committee. Another 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia in March. Muilenburg is also scheduled to testify Wednesday at a House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing.

Boeing has developed software fixes for a flight-control system on board the planes that pilots said they didn't know existed until after the first crash. Regulators haven't yet signed off on those changes, but Muilenburg has previously said the plane should be flying by the end of the year.

The crashes have forced Boeing to halt deliveries and slash production of the planes.

Boeing said it has flown more than 814 test flights with the new software.