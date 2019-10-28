New wildfire threatens thousands in LA as hurricane-force winds spread California blazes

Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire as a barn burns on October 27, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

A new wildfire broke out in Los Angeles on Monday and blazes fanned by high wind spread elsewhere in California, a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency. Planned utility shutoffs left millions without power. Shares of Pacific Gas and Electric fell more than 15% on Monday, hitting a new 52-week low of $3.55 per share. The California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection, or CalFire, reported Monday that at least 162,693 acres burned, 406 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people have died in the fires burning across California. Nine active fires were burning throughout the state, according to CalFire officials Monday morning. The most recent, the Getty Fire in Los Angeles, broke out Monday morning, covering more than 500 acres. The Los Angeles Fire Department has ordered mandatory evacuations for areas that include 10,000 residential and commercial structures. Among the evacuees was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who tweeted that he and his family had spent a "Crazy night" trying to find shelter.

A firefighting helicopter flies over the Getty Fire as it burns in the hills west of the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, October 28, 2019. Gene Blevins | Reuters

The J. Paul Getty Museum tweeted around 2 p.m. EST Monday that the Getty Center remains safe as the Los Angeles Fire Department continues to employ air and ground support. The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, the largest of the fires burning in the state, spread to more than 66,000 acres Monday, doubling its size in 24 hours. Only 5% of the fire has been contained. Early Sunday, the fire had spread to 30,000 acres, with 10% considered contained. Among the properties that were destroyed were the picturesque Soda Rock Winery near Healdsburg, dating to 1869, and the Field Stone winery near Windsor, according to Wine Spectator magazine.

High winds are to blame for the continued growth of the Kincade Fire. The National Weather Service warned that an extreme and potentially historic offshore wind event was expected in the mountain regions of Northern and Central California through Monday morning. Wind speeds reached Category 1 hurricane-level speeds, with gusts that topped 100 mph, according to NBC News. A red flag warning was in effect, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph still a possibility, according to a Kincade fire incident update released Sunday night. About 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in that area. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that it was the largest evacuation that "any of us at the Sheriff's Office can remember." "We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires," Newsom said in a statement. "It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires." For the Kincade Fire alone, 352 engines, 28 water tenders, 10 helicopters, 76 hand crews, 51 bulldozers, and 3,441 total personnel have been assigned to contain the fire, according to the incident update.

A firefighter pulls a hose to spray water on a burning tree as he battles the Kincade Fire on October 27, 2019 in Windsor, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images