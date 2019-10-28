House Democrats set vote on impeachment procedure amid Republican criticism

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to reporters during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol October 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.

House Democrats will hold a vote to push forward with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Monday.

"This week, we will bring a resolution to the Floor that affirms the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees as part of this impeachment inquiry," Pelosi said in a dear colleague letter made public Monday.

"This resolution establishes the procedure for hearings that are open to the American people, authorizes the disclosure of deposition transcripts, outlines procedures to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment, and sets forth due process rights for the President and his Counsel," Pelosi wrote.

Less than two weeks earlier, Pelosi had brushed off the calls from Republicans to hold a vote that formally authorized the impeachment probe. She has accused them of focusing on the process in the House in an effort to distract from the allegations against the president.

Republicans have complained that Democratic leaders — especially Pelosi and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff — are conducting the investigation in the dark. Last week, A group of roughly 30 Republicans even attempted to enter the secure hearing room where witnesses in the probe were testifying.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was quick to deride the Democrats' latest move as "backtracking."

Trump is a vocal critic of the inquiry, which was spurred in large part by his request for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to "look into" former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Trump had also asked Zelensky to "do us a favor though" and look into Ukraine's alleged role in foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election.

A whistleblower's complaint about the July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky has raised questions about hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. That aid had been withheld for months without a clear explanation, though it was eventually released in September.