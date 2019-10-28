Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including S&P 500 highs, Microsoft JEDI contract, consumer economy, cyclical stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer attributes the market's rise to record levels to both consumer and business demand. The "Mad Money" host breaks down how performances in luxury brands reflect consumer strength. Later in the show Cramer lays out what the $10 billion defense contract awarded to Microsoft means for the computer maker's cloud services.

Demand is the catalyst in the market's rise toward record levels

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange. Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Demand is driving Wall Street toward new all-time highs, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The S&P 500 rose nearly 17 points, or 0.56%, setting a record close of 3,039.42, and the Nasdaq Composite expanded nearly 83 points, or 1.01%, missing its record close by about 4 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 132 points, or 0.49%, though the 30-stock average is still about 400 points off its all-time high. The S&P 500 set a previous closing high of 3,025.86 in late July. The index bounced from an intraday low of 2,822.12 in early August, according to FactSet, to stage a roughly 7.7% gain through Monday's market end. "Without strong demand, the averages never would have made it this far," the "Mad Money" host said. He added that a trade truce between the U.S. and China helped "a host of flailing stocks to get their mojo back."

Luxury brands show that the domestic consumer is in great shape

Cruise ship anchored off the shore of Grand Cayman Island, Royal Caribbean cruise liner Mariner of the Sea MyLoupe | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

Strong stock performances in the high-end consumer discretionary space show the broader U.S. economy "may be in better shape" than investors are led to believe, Cramer said. Cramer, using the charts of technician Bob Lang, a colleague and publisher of ExplosiveOptions.net, looked at some of the top names in the consumer discretionary sector. That includes a host of nonessential goods and services such as motor homes, cruises, snowmobiles and timeshares. "That's about as discretionary as it gets," the host said. "These kinds of stocks only work when the consumer's willing to spend and banks are willing to lend."

The force is with Microsoft after winning JEDI contract

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (L) and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos visit before a meeting of the White House American Technology Council in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

The U.S. Defense Department gave Microsoft "the best possible validation they could get" in awarding a multi-billion dollar defense deal to the company's cloud platform over Amazon, Cramer said. On the other end of the spectrum, losing out on the potential $10 billion contract is not a "big deal for Amazon," the host said. The request for proposals came down to two of the most valuable companies by market cap. "The Pentagon's basically saying that Microsoft's cloud platform is just as good as Amazon's, or at least close enough for government work," said Cramer, adding that it's "much more significant win for Microsoft Azure than it would be for Amazon Web Services."

Cyclical stocks are showing resilience, may go higher

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the opening bell, January 4, 2019 in New York City. Following a strong December jobs report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 350 points at the open on Friday morning. In a television interview on Friday morning, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said he believes there is 'no recession in sight.' Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Cyclical stocks have been one of the biggest surprises of earnings season. Cramer said he has a theory to explain it. The host laid out five reasons why these stocks have been resilient — and what it means for investors.

Dow and AT&T are worth buying

Randall Stephenson, chairman and chief executive officer of AT&T. David Becker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

In an environment where the bond market offers little payout — the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury is 1.85% — Dow and AT&T offer both higher yields and potential opportunities for growth, Cramer said. "I recommend buying some here, and then maybe wait for the Fed to say something boneheaded on Wednesday that slams the market, or maybe the Labor Department's nonfarm payroll on Friday shows a surprise drop, you can buy some more then into weakness," he said. "Be patient. Dow and AT&T are now, in a safe way, paying you to wait.

Cramer's lightning round