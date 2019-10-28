Major contraction in Iran is driving the Middle East's growth slowdown: IMF report

Workers cross walkways between zones aboard an offshore oil platform in the Persian Gulf's Salman Oil Field, near Lavan island, Iran, on Jan. 5. 2017.

The International Monetary Fund's latest regional outlook report for the Middle East and Central Asia, published Monday, paints a picture of uncertain economies weighed down by global factors like trade tensions as well as internal and regional turmoil.

Trade wars, oil price volatility, the risk of a disorderly Brexit and rising social unrest — and in the short term, a massive economic contraction in Iran as it buckles under heavy U.S. sanctions — are the biggest factors shaping the region's outlook, according to the IMF.

"The outlook for the MCD region (Middle East and Central Asia) is driven by a large contraction in Iran in the short-term followed by a rebound in 2020," the report said. "The risks around the forecast are skewed to the downside and are highly dependent on global factors."

The IMF expects Iran to have a fiscal deficit of 4.5% in 2019 and 5.1% in 2020, and projects its growth to contract by a whopping 9.5% this year. The country of 80 million and third-largest OPEC producer has seen its currency go into free fall and inflation approach 40% after being hit by wide-ranging sanctions following the Trump administration's withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal. The sanctions have slashed Iran's crude exports by about 80%, according to Reuters estimates.

Broader international factors are also impacting the region's growth, the report said.

"The region is this year growing at a slower pace than last year. And this is due to the various shocks or factors that are affecting the output of the region," Jihad Azour, the IMF's director for the Middle East and Central Asia, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Dubai.

Azour said that oil importing countries should expect a growth slowdown from 4.3% to 3.6%, mainly driven by Pakistan and Sudan, while oil exporters — excluding Iran and countries impacted by war — should expect growth of 1.3% in 2019 compared to 1.6% the year before.

"For the oil exporting countries, non-oil growth is gradually picking up thanks to the reforms that they have introduced," Azour said. "Yet the overall growth declined because of the volatility and the slowdown in the production due to the OPEC+ agreement (to limit oil output) and the negative growth in Iran and Libya."