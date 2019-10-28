Merkel's leadership under threat as political extremes in Germany gain support

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement to the media following an agreement over the weekend between leaders of the coalition government partners over the fate of domestic intelligence head Hans-Georg Maassen on September 24, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's grip on government is looking increasingly fragile after a notable political defeat over the weekend as well as heightened tension with coalition partner, the SPD.

Merkel's conservative party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) was beaten into third place in a regional election on Sunday, overtaken by both the far-left party Linke and then far-right party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The election result in Thuringia, eastern Germany comes after similar losses for the CDU in other states, as the party struggles to beat back growing support for parties at the poles of the political spectrum.

Merkel's CDU saw its vote decrease in the eastern states of Saxony and Brandenburg, as did the party's coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) while the AfD gained. The CDU and SPD managed to cling on to the leadership of both regions.

The AfD remains a real and growing threat. The party that came to the fore amid Germany's migrant crisis and has tapped into discontent over government policies ranging from immigration to the economy. It has seen its vote increase over a sustained period, shifting it from a populist fringe party to a mainstream threat to Germany's established parties.

Meanwhile, the CDU-SPD governing coalition (which also includes the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union or CSU) looks more vulnerable at a national level given tensions over reforms and policy in government.

The Social Democrats are in the midst of trying to elect a new party leader before facing the decision of whether to stay in its partnership with the CDU – one that some party members feel has damaged the party's standing with its supporters.

The SPD agreed to take part in the latest coalition government only after the CDU's talks with the FDP and the Greens failed to form a coalition following a 2017 election, so it was always seen as something of a reluctant participant in the government.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who favors remaining in a coalition with the CDU, came first in a party vote to elect a new leader at the weekend but fell short of a majority. A run-off vote will take place next month and a party conference in December must then formally approve the leadership vote, Reuters reported.