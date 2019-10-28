Musk's Tesla among alternative power companies offering help, seeking business boost from blackouts

As power cuts in California become the norm, Tesla founder Elon Musk joined the ranks of alternative power producers looking to help others keep the lights on, but also lift their business.

On Monday Musk tweeted that anyone directly affected by the California wildfire power outages is eligible to receive a $1,000 discount on Tesla's solar panel and battery storage system.

One Powerwall device currently costs at a minimum $10,199. The battery itself costs $6,500, with supporting hardware costing $1,100. Installation costs adds another $2,500 to $4,500, and it currently costs $99 to reserve a device.

"We don't make much money on this product, so $1000 actually means a lot," Musk separately tweeted.

Further details on the discount could not be found on the Tesla website at this time.

"When the grid goes down, solar energy will continue to power your home and charge your Powerwall," the company's website says. "Powerwall can detect an outage, disconnect from the grid, and automatically restore power to your home in a fraction of a second. You will not even notice that the power went out. Your lights and appliances will continue to run without interruption."

How many Powerwalls a customer needs depends on the size of the house, power usage and whether or not the customer has solar panels. If the battery device is paired with solar panels, the company recommends more than one Powerwall for any house larger than 1,200 square feet.