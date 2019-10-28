Philips Q3 core profit rises 3% on strong demand

Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday its core earnings rose 2.6% in the third quarter to 583 million euros ($646.3 million) on strong global sales of its medical machines.

Comparable revenue increased 6% to 4.7 billion euros, led by double-digit growth of hospital equipment sales in China, India and Latin America.

Philips' numbers were in line with preliminary results released earlier this month, when the company warned it would miss its 2019 profit margin target due to trade tariffs and poor results at its Connected Care arm.