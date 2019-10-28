Skip Navigation
Philips Q3 core profit rises 3% on strong demand

Key Points
VIDEO1:5501:55
Philips is still seeing success in China, CEO says
Squawk Box Europe

Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday its core earnings rose 2.6% in the third quarter to 583 million euros ($646.3 million) on strong global sales of its medical machines.

Comparable revenue increased 6% to 4.7 billion euros, led by double-digit growth of hospital equipment sales in China, India and Latin America.

Philips' numbers were in line with preliminary results released earlier this month, when the company warned it would miss its 2019 profit margin target due to trade tariffs and poor results at its Connected Care arm.

VIDEO2:0102:01
Philips' Connected Care business was hit by the trade war, CEO says
Squawk Box Europe

The company's warning wiped off around 3 billion euros of market value of the once-sprawling conglomerate, which in recent years has focused on healthcare technology."

In the third quarter, we delivered mixed results," Chief Executive Frans van Houten said. "We recorded strong sales growth [but] comparable order intake was flat."

Philips stuck to its target of improving comparable sales by 4% to 6% this year. The adjusted EBITA margin is expected to only improve by 10 basis points to 20 basis points this year, and to reach its original 100 basis point goal in 2020.