Alphabet earnings reaction, housing data: 3 things to watch in Tuesday's markets

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

1. Alphabet earnings reaction

Google's parent company Alphabet reported mixed third-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday. The company's stock fell 4% after hours after reporting EPS of $10.12 per share, while analysts expected $12.42 per share. Alphabet is coming off of a stellar earnings report in July, when it beat the Street and had its best day in four years. While regulation remains an overhang for the company, analysts are expecting Google Cloud, Google Search, YouTube, and revenue growth to keep things going.

2. More & more earnings

Continuing the busiest week of earnings season, Tuesday brings quarterly results from General Motors, Mastercard, Kellogg, Merck and Pfizer. Better-than-expected earnings this quarter, among other things, rallied the S&P 500 to a record high on Monday. But investors will be watching for fourth quarter earnings forecasts, as 60% of the companies that have reported so far have lowered their Q4 estimates, according to The Earnings Scout. Toy-maker Mattel, Amgen, Mondelez and video game company Electronic Arts also report earnings on Tuesday.

3. Housing market reheating?