Alphabet earnings reaction, housing data: 3 things to watch in Tuesday's markets

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.
Google's parent company Alphabet reported mixed third-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday. The company's stock fell 4% after hours after reporting EPS of $10.12 per share, while analysts expected $12.42 per share.
Alphabet is coming off of a stellar earnings report in July, when it beat the Street and had its best day in four years. While regulation remains an overhang for the company, analysts are expecting Google Cloud, Google Search, YouTube, and revenue growth to keep things going.
Continuing the busiest week of earnings season, Tuesday brings quarterly results from General Motors, Mastercard, Kellogg, Merck and Pfizer. Better-than-expected earnings this quarter, among other things, rallied the S&P 500 to a record high on Monday. But investors will be watching for fourth quarter earnings forecasts, as 60% of the companies that have reported so far have lowered their Q4 estimates, according to The Earnings Scout.
Toy-maker Mattel, Amgen, Mondelez and video game company Electronic Arts also report earnings on Tuesday.
We'll get a bunch of housing data on Tuesday which should shed light on whether the housing market is heating back up. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index is expected to rise 2% annually in August, according to Dow Jones, the same as last month. Pending home sales for September are estimated to rise 0.7%, rebounding from August's drop of 1.6%. Consumer confidence for October is forecast to come in at 128, according to analysts polled by Dow Jones. September saw the biggest confidence drop in nine months.
Major events (all times ET):
8:30 a.m. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices
10:00 a.m. Pending home sales
10:00 a.m. Consumer confidence
10:00 a.m. Housing vacancies
10:30 a.m. Dallas Fed services
Major earnings:
General Motors (before the bell)
Mastercard (before the bell)
Kellogg (before the bell)
Merck (before the bell)
Pfizer (before the bell)
Mattel (after the bell)
Amgen (after the bell)
Mondelez (after the bell)
Electronic Arts (after the bell)