This college student had to choose: Go to class, or go to work so she can afford to eat

"My College Dream" is a series of first-person essays by college students about their college and career aspirations, the serious money struggles they faced along the way and the real-world consequences that resulted from their circumstances — and their decisions.

Eight out of 10 college students work while they're in school — and the number of hours they're working is on the rise, according to Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce analysis of data from the National Center on Education. Nearly half (45%) work at least 30 hours a week, and 25% work full-time while going to school full-time.

Crystal Cox, an English and journalism dual major at the University of Missouri, has worked 25 to 40 hours a week, depending on her course load, while going to school full-time. She says at least twice a week last semester she had to make a decision: Go to class or go to work? Because as she calculated her expenses, she realized that what she had already made from multiple jobs wasn't enough to cover her expenses: rent, utilities, Wi-Fi, gas, groceries, etc. Now in her junior year, Crystal decided to work just 25 hours (she's a barista at a local coffee shop) because she is taking more credits. The result: more loans.

In the first installment of CNBC's My College Dream series, Crystal shares her story — and how she's juggled going to college and working in order to pay for it.

In my first two years at college, I've had to make a decision that my high school self could not have imagined: Go to class, or go to work so I could afford food to eat. This is the reality that I, and many students who come from low-income families, face. Having to work 40 hours a week at an entry-level service job is difficult, but having to do so while being a full-time college student is beyond exhausting. Since being introduced to the economic concept of opportunity cost, I've thought a lot about how school and work are opposing variables in my life.

School has always been the most important thing to me. I'm ambitious and goal-oriented, and I want to be a successful journalist more than anything else. That's what gets me out of bed in the morning. However, I've come to realize that being goal-oriented isn't enough for someone like me, who grew up in a large family with little money to spare. Although my parents do their best, the majority of college, housing, utilities, groceries, gas and entertainment expenses fall on me.

I've worked part-time since I was a junior in high school and have continued that throughout college. I started working two jobs last year, my sophomore year, and although I technically didn't work full-time at either job, I was working 35 to 40 hours weekly combined.

Because I am a working full-time student, there's not enough time in a day to complete every task that I need to complete. Therefore, I have to weigh my options carefully and decide which has the greater opportunity cost. For example, say I need to attend class at 8 a.m. but my employer calls me into work that morning. I know that I could use the extra hours at work because my utility bill this month is over my budget and it would help me to break even. However, I also know that I will lose participation points in the class for that day, which can lower my grade. Most of the time, I choose to work because I can still pass the class without that day's participation points, but I can't live efficiently without my utilities, which include electric, water, sewage and trash. My landlord will also evict me if my utilities aren't paid, thus rendering me homeless.

However, lost participation points begin to add up and my GPA decreases. With a lowered GPA, I'm at greater risk of getting kicked out of college, not because I don't have the determination or intelligence but because I'm simply not as privileged as my peers.

In my experience, professors are either extremely understanding of my predicament or they're not.

I would say that 25% of the time, my professors have been accommodating. However, the other 75% of professors either aren't sympathetic to my situation or they are sympathetic but have to adhere to the university's rules regarding attendance.

In most classes, you receive a limited amount of "free" days to miss without your grade being affected. However, this number is typically small, like two or three for an entire semester. After that, your grade drops with each absence unless you bring in a doctor's excuse, which is another issue in and of itself. Since I'm going to work and not ill, I wouldn't see a doctor. But even in the rare instances I can actually take a sick day, I sometimes don't have the money to pay a co-pay. Fortunately, I do have health insurance, but I know a lot of students who don't, and that makes it nearly impossible for them to afford to receive a doctor's excuse.