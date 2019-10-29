Australian regulator files privacy suit against Google alleging location data misuse

An Australian regulator has filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google, accusing it of misleading smartphone users about how it collected and used personal location data, advancing a global crackdown on the world's biggest tech firms.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the local Google unit did not tell users of its Android operating system for almost two years that they needed to switch off two settings - not one - if they did not want the company to keep their information.

"Google's conduct caused users to understand that personal data about their location was not being obtained ... by Google when in fact personal data was being obtained," the ACCC wrote in a Federal Court filing on Tuesday, which it published on its website.

"The misleading information provided by Google meant that users were not able to make an informed choice."

A Google spokeswoman said the company would defend the matter, that the company was reviewing the ACCC's allegations and that it would continue to engage with the regulator.

The lawsuit is the first of several the ACCC said it would pursue against the local arms of global technology companies like Google and social media firm Facebook Inc when it called for tougher laws concerning privacy and content-sharing.

Already European Union countries have seized on the bloc's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules to rein in big technology companies. In January, a French regulator fined Google 50 million euros ($55.5 million) for breaches of privacy laws.