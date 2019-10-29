NCAA decision on student-athlete pay is 'a step in the right direction,' California Governor Newsom says

Today, the National Collegiate Athletic Association announced that they will allow athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. The Board of Governors for the NCAA, which oversees collegiate athletics programs across the country, unanimously voted for the change.

"We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes," said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of The Ohio State University in a statement. "Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships."

The NCAA has directed each of the organization's three divisions, which have different rules on other financial matters like scholarships, to "immediately consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies." Schools in all divisions are expected to consider the NCAA's decision and provide recommendations about how the policy should be implemented to the NCAA Board of Governors in April.

California Governor Gavin Newsom says the announcement is a sign of progress.

"This is a step in the right direction, and the NCAA deserves credit for finally affirming what has been common sense to so many for so long," he said in a statement to CNBC Make It. "California will be closely watching as the NCAA's process moves forward to ensure the rules ultimately adopted are aligned with the legislation we passed this year."