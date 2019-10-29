EU tells Facebook, Google and Twitter to take more action on fake news

One year ago, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter signed on to the EU's "code of practice on disinformation," a voluntary agreement that lays out steps to fight fake news on their platforms.

In a joint statement published Tuesday alongside progress reports from the companies, the EU said the impact of the "self-regulatory measures" remains unclear.

"Large-scale automated propaganda and disinformation persist and there is more work to be done under all areas of the Code," EU Commissioners Vera Jourova, Julian King and Mariya Gabriel said the joint statement. "We cannot accept this as a new normal."

Social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have faced backlash from lawmakers around the world for failing to contain the spread of fake information in election campaigns.

The EU acknowledged tech companies have taken steps to be more transparent. In its report to the EU, Facebook said it removes millions of fake accounts every day. Earlier this month, the social media giant announced it had removed four networks of fake accounts tied to Russia and Iran.