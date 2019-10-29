As advisors start to 'age out,' firms look to step up succession planning

The aging army of independent registered investment advisors who have spearheaded the growth of the financial planning profession need to follow their own advice when it comes to their businesses — for their clients' sake, as well as their own.

With the average age of financial advisors somewhere in their mid-50s and a big bulge of advisors now in their 60s and 70s, the fate of thousands of practices and millions of clients in the next decade remains in doubt.

Studies show that most small advisors — particularly solo practitioners — have no successor to fill their shoes, nor very good prospects for selling their business to someone else.

The reality is, they probably never will.

"The No. 1 way that independent advisors exit the industry is through attrition," said David Grau, president of consulting firm FP Transitions. "They don't spend on technology and they don't market themselves.

"When they finish their careers, there is nothing left of their business to sell" or pass on, he said. "It's a terrible reflection on the industry."

The situation, however, is getting better, according to Grau.

He divides the smaller end of the independent financial advisor market into two buckets. Solo practitioners generating about $250,000 in annual revenue who are happy to manage assets and do financial planning for clients they've grown up, typically have no succession plan. Grau says they represent about 70% of the industry.

The slightly bigger practices are in better shape. They may have employees and lease office space. Their infrastructure suggests they could continue on as a business if the owner died.

"When [solo] book-owners become practices, that's when they start thinking about succession planning," said Grau, who performs about 800 valuations of advisory practices annually. "Their practice is the most valuable asset they own.

Most of them don't want to sell but they realize they need to do something," he added. "That's when they get serious."