Grocery stores are no longer the future for some consumer goods brands, says new VC founder

Getting mass distribution on the shelves of huge retailers may not be the best way forward for new consumer-goods brands, according to the co-founder of a new venture capital (VC) business The Craftory.

Elio Leoni Sceti, a former Reckitt Benckiser and Procter & Gamble executive, founded the company in May 2018, and its website describes it as "counter-corporate and anti-traditional VC," with a focus on cause-driven consumer goods.

It invests in "challenger" companies that have at least $10 million in sales, aiming to grow them to $100 million-plus, but Leoni Sceti advises against doing deals with large retailers, for fear of compromising their standards, being pushed to reduce their selling prices, or being squashed by brands owned by the large consumer-goods companies.

"We think that the moment that somebody wants to go on (the) Tesco shelf (for example), very often is the beginning of the end. And the reason is very simple, which is that in consumer goods, the big guys, the big companies are setting the agenda of what's on shelf," Leoni Sceti told CNBC last week.

If a smaller brand that uses ingredients that are in limited supply gets a listing at a large store, for example, it may have to cut back or replace that ingredient to be able to compete on price, he said. Writing on The Craftory's website, co-founder Ernesto Schmitt stated: "It's hard to be the champion of healthy nutrition when you're one bottle facing against 75 Coca-Colas on the shelf, whereas you can stand free and bold, noteworthy all because of yourself, online."

Smaller, new brands are "cool because I know about it and you don't," Leoni Sceti said. "Then you spend money (on distribution in mass retail), you grow it, and then it loses his cool. So, it's a vicious cycle," he said.