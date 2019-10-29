Here's what every major analyst thinks about Alphabet's earnings miss

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, speaks during the company's 2017 Cloud Next event in San Francisco.

The bar was high for Alphabet's third-quarter earnings and according to Wall Street analysts, the company was mostly up to the challenge. Despite a rise in revenue growth, the company reported a profit miss on rising costs but analysts re-assured clients after Monday's report that they still believe in the stock.

Shares of the company were down 1.5% in early trading. Alphabet reported earnings of $10.12 for the third quarter vs. $12.42 expected, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Here's what the major Wall Street analysts said about Alphabet's earnings report: