Here's what every major analyst thinks about Alphabet's earnings miss

Michael Bloom
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, speaks during the company's 2017 Cloud Next event in San Francisco.
Bloomberg | Getty Images

The bar was high for Alphabet's third-quarter earnings and according to Wall Street analysts, the company was mostly up to the challenge. Despite a rise in revenue growth, the company reported a profit miss on rising costs but analysts re-assured clients after Monday's report that they still believe in the stock.

Shares of the company were down 1.5% in early trading. Alphabet reported earnings of $10.12 for the third quarter vs. $12.42 expected, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Here's what the major Wall Street analysts said about Alphabet's earnings report: