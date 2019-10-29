Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, UPS, Slack & more

Credit Suisse raised its price target on Facebook ahead of the company's report and said it saw a return to free cash flow growth in 2020.

"With 3Q results come management's expectations for operating expense and capital expenditures for the following year and as we have been expecting for some time, our primary focus is a return to FCF growth in 2020 after a two-year period of investment. Our checks with advertisers continue to suggest minimal deceleration for US budgets coupled with ongoing headwinds in Europe."