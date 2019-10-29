Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Mattel, Johnson & Johnson, Edison International and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Mattel spiked more than 12% during extended trading after the company announced that its audit committee completed its independent investigation into alleged accounting fraud. Some of the findings include errors in public financial statements in the last two quarters of 2017, and a determination that other allegations in an August whistle-blower letter were either "unfounded or immaterial," the company said in a press release.

The toy-maker also separately announced that CFO Joseph J. Euteneuer will leave the company after a transition period of up to six months, and that the company is conducting a search for its next CFO.

For its third quarter, Mattel posted earnings of 26 cents excluding certain items on revenue of $1.48 billion, exceeding the earnings per share of 16 cents and revenue of $1.43 billion Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Johnson & Johnson shares jumped 4% after the company announced that it had retested its Johnson's Baby Powder and found no signs of asbestos. The FDA had found trace amounts of the carcinogen, which prompted a voluntary recall of 33,000 bottles earlier this month. Two third-party labs conducted 15 tests of the recalled baby powder, Johnson & Johnson detailed in its press release.

Edison International shares briefly plunged 20% before settling nearly 3% under its closing price after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The utility posted earnings of $1.50 per share excluding certain items, falling short of the $1.58 earnings per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. Edison also reported a modest raise to its full year earnings per share guidance.

In his prepared earnings remarks, president and CEO Pedro Pizarro said Southern California Edison "believes it is likely that its equipment was associated with the ignition of the Woolsey Fire" that devastated southern California in late 2018.

Shares of fin-tech company Green Dot surged 16% after the company issued a joint-statement with Walmart, announcing the creation of a new fin-tech accelerator named "TailFin Labs, LLC," which will help the retail giant expand on its current suite of omnichannel retail shopping tools. The two companies also agreed to extend Green Dot's position as issuing bank and program manager of Walmart's MoneyCard program by seven years. Walmart's shares, meanwhile, remained unchanged after hours.

Electronic Arts shares sank nearly 5% after the company reported third-quarter revenue that topped expectations. Revenue, or net bookings, came in at $1.28 billion, exceeding the $1.25 billion Wall Street anticipated, according to Refinitiv. The company also reported GAAP earnings of $2.89 per share, which includes a $2.11 tax benefit.

Yum China shares declined 5% following the company's mixed third-quarter earnings. The company posted earnings of 58 cents per share excluding certain items on revenue of $2.32 billion, while analysts expected earnings of 55 cents per share and revenue of $2.38 billion.

Yum China's same store sales increased by 2%, falling short of the 3.2% increase forecast. KFC and Pizza Hut same store sales were also weaker than expected, increasing by 3% and 1%, respectively. Analysts projected a 3.8% increase for KFC and a 1.5% increase for Pizza Hut.

Shares of FireEye dropped 4% despite the company's third-quarter earnings beat. The cyber-security company reported earnings of 2 cents per share excluding items on revenue of $255.9 million, compared to the EPS of 1 cent and revenue of $219.8 million analysts had forecast, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of AMD slipped 2% after the company reported a third-quarter revenue miss. The chip-maker reported revenue of $1.80 billion, falling short of the $1.81 billion analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. AMD matched earnings expectations at 18 cents per share excluding certain items, and also matched gross margins growth estimates at 43%.

Mondelez shares dropped 1% after the bell following the company's third-quarter earnings beat on the top and bottom line. The multinational food company, which own popular brands like Oreo, reported earnings of 64 cents per share excluding certain items on revenue of $6.36 billion. The company's organic net revenue, meanwhile, increased by 4.2%. Analysts had forecast an EPS of 60 cents and revenue of $6.34 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The company also raised its full year net revenue and adjusted EPS outlook.