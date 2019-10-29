Twitter has no plans to go to China as CFO says focus is on markets where it is 'accessible'

Twitter has no plans to enter the Chinese market, where the social media platform is blocked.

Instead, the company is focused on improving user experience in markets where it is accessible and has about 145 million monetizable daily active users, Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Tuesday.

The company wants to make sure users "can trust the information that they see on the service and that they can be a part of the conversation and feel safe while doing so," he said.

Like other social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, Twitter has also faced backlash from lawmakers around the world for failing to contain the spread of false information during election campaigns. Since then, those companies have ramped up efforts to tackle disinformation by banning suspect accounts and removing fake content.