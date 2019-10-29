Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 20 points

The Dow fell 20.04 points, or 0.07% to close at 27,071.42. The S&P 500 slipped 0.08% to 3,036.89. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.59% to end the day at 8,276.85. The S&P 500 notched a fresh intraday record but mixed earnings and a looming Federal Reserve decision kept investor sentiment in check.

Sideways trading

The major indexes failed to make any major moves on Tuesday despite the S&P 500 making a new all-time high. In fact, the broad index traded in a range of just 0.4% on the day. Strong earnings from pharmaceuticals such as Merck and Pfizer initially helped lift the S&P 500 to an all-time high. However, disappointing results from Google-parent Alphabet offset some of that optimism. Investors also seemed reluctant to make any big moves before the Fed's announcement on Wednesday.

GrubHub and Beyond Meat get crushed

Shares of food-ordering service GrubHub plummeted more than 43% on the back of weak earnings and disappointing guidance for the fourth quarter. Beyond Meat shares, meanwhile dropped 22% as Tuesday marked the end of the company's lockup period. This means company insiders can sell their stock for the first time since Beyond Meat's IPO.

What happens next?