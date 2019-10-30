Cramer's lightning round: Marvell Technology is the best play on 5G

Cedar Fair: "Cedar Fair is up. ... Six Flags is down. You've got the right one, Sandusky, Ohio."

Square: "I think Square is too low. ... I think it's time to start thinking [it's time] for it to do something."

MGM Resorts: "I think that [CEO] Jim Murren should do more in the sports betting world."

Idexx Labs: "I like the humanization of pets. I think that it's the best way to play it."

Marvell Technology: "It's the No. 1 play on 5G."