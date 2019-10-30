Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Marvell Technology is the best play on 5G

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cedar Fair: "Cedar Fair is up. ... Six Flags is down. You've got the right one, Sandusky, Ohio."

Square: "I think Square is too low. ... I think it's time to start thinking [it's time] for it to do something."

MGM Resorts: "I think that [CEO] Jim Murren should do more in the sports betting world."

Idexx Labs: "I like the humanization of pets. I think that it's the best way to play it."

Marvell Technology: "It's the No. 1 play on 5G."

VIDEO2:4402:44
Cramer's lightning round: Marvell Technology is the best play on 5G
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com