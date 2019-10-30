How the ex-Trump official who wants to cancel student debt would fix higher education funding

The former Trump administration official who wants to cancel student debt told CNBC on Wednesday that his plan to solve the loan crisis is "comprehensive, bold and, quite frankly, decisive."

A central tenet: minimizing the government's role.

"The federal government should not be in the business of making loans directly to consumers, for several different reasons," A. Wayne Johnson said on "The Exchange."

"But probably the most important is it's an unlimited supply of federal funds chasing an unlimited demand, and the student basically being the facilitator encouraged by the schools to take on the debt, which they burden for decades," said Johnson, who plans to seek an open Senate seat in Georgia as a Republican.

Johnson's resignation last week from the Department of Education turned heads because the Betsy DeVos appointee called for massive cancellation of student loan debt.

Johnson spent time overseeing the nation's nearly $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio, before leading an initiative to overhaul how the department handled loan payments.

To address the burgeoning debt load, Johnson said he is advocating for up to $50,000 of loan forgiveness for all borrowers.

But any proposal to cancel student debt has to make sure there is not "going to be a recurrence of those types of loans from the federal government in the future," he said.

"So ... how are you going to satisfy higher educational availability/attainment?" Johnson said.

For Johnson, the solution is offering every student up to a $50,000 grant to use toward higher education — whether it's college or vocational programs.

He also is calling for a $50,000 tax credit for those who have already paid off their loans.

"It's all of those in a comprehensive, bold, and quite frankly, decisive package that sets the tone," said Johnson, who said he has 35 years of consumer-finance experience and a doctoral degree in higher education leadership.

It's "crystal clear" the student loan situation needs congressional action, Johnson said.

Johnson's calls for debt reduction put him alongside Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., two of the most liberal candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.