What to watch today: Fed's rate decision, Apple earnings, and Boeing testimony continues

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were little changed ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and policy statement this afternoon, following a losing day for the major averages Tuesday. The S&P 500 did set another intraday record high earlier in the session before closing lower, and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw four-day win streaks come to an end. With two trading days left in October, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain on track for their largest monthly gains since June. (CNBC) The Fed is set to cut its benchmark interest rate today for a third time this year to help sustain the U.S. economic expansion in the face of widespread trade tensions and slower global growth. But the Fed's policymakers will likely frustrate anyone who is hoping for a clear signal about what they may do next, economists say. (AP)



Ahead of the 2 p.m. ET release of the Fed decision and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference a half hour later, investors get ADP's October report on private sector employment at 8:15 a.m. ET and the government's first look at third-quarter GDP figures at 8:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC) Shares of General Electric (GE) rose more than 6% in the premarket as the industrial conglomerate raised its 2019 forecast after reporting third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations. Among the companies reporting profits after-the-bell today are Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Starbucks (SBUX) and Lyft (LYFT). (CNBC)



Shares of Mattel (MAT) jumped about 18% in premarket trading after the toymaker posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter and announced it would be hiring a new chief financial officer. Mattel also said auditors had completed their investigation into allegations that the company had made accounting errors in historical periods. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said its testing found no asbestos in its Johnson's Baby Powder. That testing included a single bottle that the FDA had said contained trace amounts of asbestos, prompting J&J to recall a lot of 33,000 bottles earlier this month. Amgen's (AMGN) adjusted quarterly profit and revenue came in above Wall Street's forecasts. The biotech company also raised its full-year guidance, amid strong sales of its biosimilar drugs. Mondelez International (MDLZ) reported better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit and revenue. The snack maker raised its full-year outlook, as sales volume increases across its major markets. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported adjusted earnings in line with Street forecasts, while revenue was slightly below estimates. The chip maker did report better-than-expected results for its data center business. Sony (SNE) reported its best ever second-quarter profit, driven by strong sales of its image sensors. That helped offset a drop in earnings from Sony's gaming division. Edison International's (EIX) Southern California Edison unit said its equipment will likely be found to have been associated with a 2018 California wildfire that damaged more than 1,000 home in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

WATERCOOLER