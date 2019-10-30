New Ford deal with UAW includes $6 billion in investments, thousands of jobs

Gary Jones, president UAW International, (left) and Bill Ford, executive chairman, Ford Motor, shake hands on July 15, 2019 at Ford World Headquarters to begin negotiations for a new contract.

DETROIT — Ford Motor and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative deal on a new labor contract Wednesday night without a strike.

The four-year deal includes $6 billion in new investments from Ford and the creation or retention of 8,500 U.S. jobs, according to the union.

Other details of the proposed contract were not disclosed. However, the pact is expected to share many of the same terms as the union's recent contract with General Motors. That deal included 3% raises or 4% lump-sum bonuses each year of the contract, retention of roughly 3% out-of-pocket health-care costs and a path for temporary workers to become full-time employees.

GM also agreed to $11,000 ratification bonuses for most of its roughly 48,000 UAW employees, however, previous contracts have included lower bonuses for Ford and Fiat Chrysler workers.

Ford confirmed the proposed deal, which must be approved by local union leaders and members, but declined to provide further details.

"These were long and hard hours, but I feel confident they were able to secure a contract that protects our member's future," UAW President Gary Jones said in a release announcing the deal.

The union traditionally uses "pattern bargaining" with the Detroit automakers. It selects a "target" company to negotiate with first. Once a deal is agreed upon and ratified, the union uses the contract as a template for negotiations with the other two automakers.

Ford's negotiations with the union were expected to be less contentious and move more quickly than the UAW's talks with GM, which included a 40-day strike that ended Friday and cost the automaker billions.