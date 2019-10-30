Here's the tax bill on Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots so far this year

If you hate paying taxes, at least it's a reason to pretend you're glad you never win big in the lottery. So far this year, the 12 winners who have hit Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots — worth an advertised $3.3 billion in all — have collectively fed roughly $505.5 million to the IRS. And that won't be the last of it. "There is still a sizable tax bill coming, for sure," said April Walker, lead manager for tax practices & ethics at the American Institute of CPAs. Whether winners go with the immediate, reduced cash option (most do) or an annuity stretched across three decades, 24% is withheld for federal taxes. Yet because the top tax rate of 37% is applied to income above $510,300 (single tax filers) and $612,350 (married couples filing jointly), more will be owed at tax time.

A customer purchases Powerball lottery tickets for a $700 million jackpot at a newsstand in New York City, August 23, 2017. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

So far this year, Powerball and Mega Millions have each had six jackpot winners. In all instances, the cash option was chosen instead of the annuity. For Mega Millions — with winning jackpots ranging from $168 million to $522 million — winners' cash options have totaled $1.06 billion. The 24% federal tax withholding totaled $254.3 million, reducing the collective take to $805.75 million. Powerball winners' cash options also have totaled just over $1 billion, with jackpot amounts ranging from $80 million to $768.4 million. After the 24% federal withholding of $251.1 million, winners were left with $789.9 million. For illustration purposes: If winners were unable to reduce their taxable income at all, another 13% — the difference between the 24% withheld and the top tax rate of 37% — would be due to Uncle Sam. Collectively, that would be another $273.9 million or so going to federal coffers ($779.4 million altogether). Of course, those lottery wins contribute just a drip in the federal tax bucket. Income taxes paid by individuals will account for about $1.8 trillion, or 50%, of the government's estimated $3.6 trillion in revenue for fiscal year 2020. Local coffers also benefit as well. Depending on where the ticket was purchased, state taxes ranging from zero to more than 8% also would be applied.