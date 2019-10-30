More than half of adults over 50 would rather die than do this

Mary Smyth | Moment | Getty Images

And that's before adding in the cost of long-term care, which runs as high as $102,200 annually for a private room in a nursing facility, according to Genworth Financial. "A major misconception is believing that you have a plan to cover long-term care expenses and not actually starting it," said Kristi Rodriguez, vice president of thought leadership for Nationwide Financial.

Correcting misconceptions

More than 1 in 3 of the participants in Nationwide's survey said that they've failed to discuss long-term care insurance expenses with anyone. If nobody talks about it, misunderstandings around managing those costs will persist, said Rodriguez. "The biggest misconception is that people think long-term care costs will be covered by Medicare," she said. Original Medicare may pay some of the cost for up to 100 days in a skilled nursing facility for rehabilitation after a qualifying hospital stay. The program won't cover the cost of service if you're infirm and require a long-term stay in a care facility or if you need help at home with eating, bathing and other activities of daily living. "You're going to need more than 100 days of service if you're caring for older people," said Rodriguez.

Addressing the need