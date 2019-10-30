Facebook former privacy chief on why Mark Zuckerberg will win his biggest political battle

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles at the conclusion of his testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill April 11, 2018, in Washington, DC.

Facebook's business remains strong, even if its standing in Washington D.C. is uncertain.

Facebook reported its third-quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday and it beat on the top and bottom line, and estimated that more than 2.1 billion people use Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger daily; more than 2.7 billion people use at least one of its services each month. But the social media giant also had to include in its earnings another material note to investors: "The online technology industry and our company have received increased regulatory scrutiny in the past quarter."

In June, the Federal Trade Commission opened an antitrust investigation, and in July, the Department of Justice said it would begin an antitrust review.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects the company would face an antitrust case if Democratic candidate for president Elizabeth Warren were to win her party's nomination and prevail over Donald Trump in the general election. But how bad would the consequences actually be? Facebook's former chief privacy officer Chris Kelly has a few words for Warren about winning an antitrust battle against the social media company: "Good luck."

"When she [Elizabeth Warren] comes out and says platform companies need to be broken up, she has to pass a new law," Kelly said at the CNBC Technology Executive Council summit in New York on Tuesday. "I represented Netscape against Microsoft and I know how to throw bombs at tech companies that are acting like monopolies. It's hard to say they [Facebook] have a monopoly in a relevant antitrust market. If you want to define social marketing as antitrust, good luck," Kelly said.

Kelly said the recently leaked audio from a Facebook employee meeting at which Mark Zuckerberg spoke about fighting antitrust actions against a potential Warren administration was just the Facebook CEO stating the obvious. "It's possible we will see court action and if it gets to a court of law the company will fight it," Kelly, who also served as Facebook's first general counsel, said. "There would be no reason for the company not to fight it. They have a vision about the future and it is about more integration and by choice, users can choose to use or not."

"I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge," Zuckerberg says on the leaked audio.

A recent CNBC Technology Executive Council quarterly survey found that a majority of tech executives think Facebook faces the highest risk of punitive action in government review of big tech.

Kelly said the biggest change he sees coming is the inability of big technology companies to make acquisitions that would have been approved by regulators in the past. "Facebook buying large platforms isn't going to happen anytime soon, and the company understands that." But he said any acquisitions proposed by Google or Apple or Amazon will also get "extreme antitrust review."