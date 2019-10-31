Asia stocks mostly rise as Fed slashes rates; Samsung reports fall in third-quarter profits

Stocks in Asia traded higher Thursday morning after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year and indicated the possibility of a pause in easing monetary policy.
South Korea's Kospi gained 0.58%. Samsung Electronics reported earnings that were better than guidance given by the firm earlier in October. Operating profit for the three months ending in September plunged 56% as compared to the same period a year ago. Its shares jumped more than 1% after the earnings was out.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.49% in early trade, with shares of index heavyweight Fast Retailing jumping more than 2%. The Topix index also added 0.1%.
Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was down 0.15%, with the heavily weighted financial subindex down more than 1% as shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group plunged beyond 3% after the firm announced that its statutory profit after tax for the full year ended September 30 2019 had plunged 7% year-on-year.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.23% higher.
Meanwhile, China's Purchasing Managers' Index data for October is expected to be released at about 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.
Investors watch for market reaction to the Federal Open Market Committee's overnight decision to cut its benchmark funds rate by 25 basis points. The central bank also removed a key phrase from its statement that said it will "act as appropriate" to sustain the current expansion.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference following the decision that the central bank would need to see a "really significant"rise in inflation before the Fed thought about hiking.
Shares of Apple suppliers in the region will also be watched, after the Cupertino-based tech giant reported on Wednesday fourth quarter earnings that bested expectations while signaling a big holiday quarter ahead. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement: "We're very optimistic about what the holiday quarter has in store."
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 touched an all-time high as it added 0.3% to close at 3,046.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 115.27 points higher at 27,186.69 while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3% higher to 8,303.98.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.451 after spiking above 97.8 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.81 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 109.2 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6902 after rising from levels below $0.688 yesterday.
Oil prices dipped in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping slightly to $60.57 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also declined 0.24% to $54.93 per barrel.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.