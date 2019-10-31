Asia stocks mostly rise as Fed slashes rates; Samsung reports fall in third-quarter profits

Stocks in Asia traded higher Thursday morning after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year and indicated the possibility of a pause in easing monetary policy.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.58%. Samsung Electronics reported earnings that were better than guidance given by the firm earlier in October. Operating profit for the three months ending in September plunged 56% as compared to the same period a year ago. Its shares jumped more than 1% after the earnings was out.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.49% in early trade, with shares of index heavyweight Fast Retailing jumping more than 2%. The Topix index also added 0.1%.

Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was down 0.15%, with the heavily weighted financial subindex down more than 1% as shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group plunged beyond 3% after the firm announced that its statutory profit after tax for the full year ended September 30 2019 had plunged 7% year-on-year.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.23% higher.

Meanwhile, China's Purchasing Managers' Index data for October is expected to be released at about 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.