BNP Paribas reported a net income of 1.9 billion euros in the third quarter of 2019.

Analysts expected a net income of 1.7 billion euros for the third quarter of this year, according to data firm Refinitiv.

The largest French bank in assets had reported a net income of 2.47 billion euros in the second quarter of this year. In comparison, BNP Paribas reported a net income of 2.1 billion euros in the third quarter of 2018.

BNP Paribas shares are up about 20% year-to-date.