A 'growing club' of 'very powerful countries' is steering away from using the dollar

The U.S. dollar has been the world's major reserve currency for decades, but that status could come under threat as "very powerful countries" seek to undermine its importance, warned Anne Korin, from the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security.

"Major movers" such as China, Russia, the European Union have a strong and stated "motivation to de-dollarize," said Korin, co-director at the energy and security think tank, on Wednesday.

"We don't know what's going to come next but what we do know is that the current situation is unsustainable," Korin said. "You have a growing club of countries, very powerful countries."

One of those reasons driving their push away from the greenback is the prospect of being subject to U.S. jurisdiction if they transact in dollars. When the U.S. dollar is used or transactions are cleared through an American bank, entities are subject to the country's jurisdiction — even if they have "nothing to do with the U.S.," Korin told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

As a result, many countries have a "very, very strong motivation" to shift away from using the greenback, she added.