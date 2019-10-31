Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot confirm deal to merge

A Jeep Renegade 4x4 e is presented at the Geneva Motor Show March 5, 2019. Signage in the background says"'FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles," to which Jeep belongs.

Peugeot (PSA) and Fiat Chrysler on Thursday confirmed their intention to merge, in what would be a 50-50 share swap.

"Discussions have opened a path to the creation of a new group with global scale and resources owned 50% by Groupe PSA shareholders and 50% by FCA shareholders," they said in a statement.

"In a rapidly changing environment, with new challenges in connected, electrified, shared and autonomous mobility, the combined entity would leverage its strong global R&D footprint and ecosystem to foster innovation and meet these challenges with speed and capital efficiency."