Here's the best financial advice the country's top advisors ever got

Financial advisors and wealth managers counsel others on money matters. Doling out financial advice is their bread and butter.

And like doctors who turn to other physicians when they've got their own aches and ailments, financial advisors often rely on others' opinions when planning their own finances. And, in some cases, it's a sanguine or salient money tip early on that leads advisors into a career in the industry in the first place.

We asked advisors from financial advisory firms that made the FA 100 list for 2019 for the best money and investing advice they ever got. Their replies follow.

California Financial Advisors, San Ramon, California

• Michelle Perry Higgins, principal: "Push yourself to save in your 401(k) until it's uncomfortable. This advice was not fun in my 20s; however, it's a great lesson on how to live on less early on in my career."

• Mark Pitre, principal: "The best advice I ever received is that 'Pessimists will always sound more intelligent, but optimists will be wealthier.'"

• Tom Powers, principal: "Bring your own lunch to work, rather than eating out every day."

Dana Investment Advisors, Waukesha, Wisconsin

• Mark Mirsberger, CEO: "Let the power of positive compounding magically grow your wealth. You can just follow the math. Because of the power of compounding, the equation is real easy: You need to save as much as you can, as early as you can. You cannot delay.

"Yes, if you make a lot, it's easier to save a lot, but people at every income level need to save as much as they can as early as they can. … It's a simple, easy message to me and one I preach to every kid: 'No, you don't have a lot of money, but start a Roth IRA. Just put in $100.'"