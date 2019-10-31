Here's how much space $1 million buys in 10 major US cities

Even if you're lucky enough to enter the U.S. housing market with a $1 million budget, there's still some bad news: That money might only buy a one-bedroom apartment, depending on where you want to live.
That's according to new research from Using its own data, Zillow analyzed homes in each city valued between $950,000 and $1,050,000.
In some expensive, coastal cities, many homeowners choose a smaller condo or apartment in the heart of downtown, rather than a standalone home farther out. In San Francisco proper, $1 million would typically get you a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, or a total of 888 square feet. In the metro area overall, $1 million covers a median of 1,150 square feet.
In Memphis, however, you can expect $1 million to buy a home that's roughly 5,440 square feet. That's nearly five times the amount of space that same budget could afford in San Francisco.
Here's the median amount of space $1 million will buy in 10 major cities across the U.S.
Median square footage $1 million will buy: 1,150
Median square footage $1 million will buy: 1,903
Median square footage $1 million will buy: 2,090
Median square footage $1 million will buy: 2,429
Median square footage $1 million will buy: 3,934
Median square footage $1 million will buy: 2,274
Median square footage $1 million will buy: 1,725
Median square footage $1 million will buy: 2,208
Median square footage $1 million will buy: 3,809
Median square footage $1 million will buy: 5,442
If you don't want to move cities just for a larger home, there's good news: Zillow found that homebuyers with $1 million budgets can get even more space if they're willing to commute.
If you work in Los Angeles, $1 million could buy nearly 1,000 more square feet if you moved to neighboring Anaheim. Work in Chicago? A $1 million budget could afford a 4,400-square-foot home in nearby Naperville.
It's important to note that large budgets have also lost some purchasing power over the last five years, according to a comparison of the same data from 2014. Nationally, $1 million buys about 350 fewer square feet on average, according to Zillow.
Don't miss: Rental prices dropped for the first time in 2 years—here are 13 cities where you can rent for less than average
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!