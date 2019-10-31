Here's how much space $1 million buys in 10 major US cities

Even if you're lucky enough to enter the U.S. housing market with a $1 million budget, there's still some bad news: That money might only buy a one-bedroom apartment, depending on where you want to live.

That's according to new research from Using its own data, Zillow analyzed homes in each city valued between $950,000 and $1,050,000.

In some expensive, coastal cities, many homeowners choose a smaller condo or apartment in the heart of downtown, rather than a standalone home farther out. In San Francisco proper, $1 million would typically get you a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, or a total of 888 square feet. In the metro area overall, $1 million covers a median of 1,150 square feet.

In Memphis, however, you can expect $1 million to buy a home that's roughly 5,440 square feet. That's nearly five times the amount of space that same budget could afford in San Francisco.

Here's the median amount of space $1 million will buy in 10 major cities across the U.S.