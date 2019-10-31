Ghosting in the workplace is on the rise — what to do if it happens to you

It's Halloween, so what better time to talk about perhaps one of the scariest things that could happen to you — getting ghosted. A term coined by millennials to describe the way a dating prospect "disappears" by no longer responding to messages or phone calls, getting ghosted has become a common term that has now crept into the workplace.

While there is no shortage of books or lectures describing how to avoid getting ghosted by a Tinder date, there is rarely any discussion on what to do when you are ghosted professionally. Whether it's by a potential employer, a strategic partner or a client, being brushed aside or entirely ignored in the workplace can produce feelings of defeat, disappointment and confusion.

Unfortunately, texts and emails have made it all too easy for people to hide behind their screens and ignore a message, and it can be frustrating to invest the time and effort into a potential relationship, or perhaps an already existing relationship, just to be left without any sort of explanation.

At WatchBox — an online platform for buying, selling and trading of preowned luxury watches that I co-founded with Liam Wee Tay and Justin Reis in 2017 — we thrive on relationships and great customer experience. On a daily basis, our watch traders speak with watch enthusiasts and collectors who buy, sell and trade pieces from their personal collections. To no surprise, in this line of work, establishing and maintaining relationships is key. Yet while I often face being ghosted, it is a challenge I have learned to overcome using specific strategies and tactics to bring the ghost back from the dead. And fortunately, our watch traders are experts in necromancy.

Here are five tips to prevent this phenomenon and revive a lost lead.