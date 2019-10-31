NFL offers fans a chance to host Vince Lombardi Trophy in their hometown before Super Bowl LIV

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium, February 5, 2017.

The National Football League is allowing fans to compete for a chance to host the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy before it arrives at Super Bowl LIV in Miami as part of the league's #NFL100 Experiences of a Lifetime promotion.

One winner will host the trophy in a fan's hometown during the league's Wild Card weekend as part of the "Lombardi in Your Hometown" contest. The league said the trophy will be in attendance at a watch party for the winner's family and friends that will be paid for by the NFL.

"Our centennial celebration gave us an opportunity to bring the NFL's most iconic symbol of team success directly to a group of fans for the first time in the league's 100-year history," Pete Abitante, the NFL's vice president of special projects, said in a statement. "This once-in-a-century experience will help launch our 2019 season playoffs as we continue to celebrate our fans all the way to Super Bowl LIV in Miami."

According to the NFL, to be eligible, fans must post a "picture or video demonstrating what they've done to deserve a chance to have the Vince Lombardi Trophy in their hometown and tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest."

Other Experience of a Lifetime contests included "Tickets For 100 Years," which was the "biggest prize in NFL history." Gregory Hampton, a New York Giants fans from Williamsburg, Virginia, won the competition earlier this year.

The NFL also announced that ticket prices for the 2020 Pro Bowl held in Orlando will start at $45 and are now available for purchase. As a bonus for buying a ticket, fans get access to behind-the-scenes events, including watching players entering Camping World Stadium for a red carpet event before the game, which will be held on Jan. 26.

The Lombardi in Your Hometown competition runs through Nov. 12. NFL Wild Card Weekend runs Jan. 4-5, while Super Bowl Week will commence on Jan. 27, with the championship game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.