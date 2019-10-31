Jobs data, manufacturing report, Exxon earnings: 3 things to watch in the markets Friday

Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.

The Labor Department will release nonfarm payrolls and unemployment data. Economists are estimating 75,000 jobs created in October, according to Dow Jones, a slowing from the 136,000 jobs added in September. GM's UAW strike negatively skewed the employment picture. The unemployment rate is expected to come in at 3.6%, a tick higher from the 3.5% rate in the prior month.

We'll get a gauge of U.S. manufacturing in October, a sector that showed decade-low weakness in September , weighed on by the U.S.-China trade war. The ISM U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 47.8 in September; any reading below 50 signals a contraction. Economists are expecting a reading 49.1 for October, according to Dow Jones.

Energy companies Chevron and Exxon Mobile both report quarterly earnings before the bell on Friday. Wall Street is expecting Exxon's earnings to plummet by more than 50% from a year ago, according to Refinitiv.

Dominion Energy and Sempra Energy also report earnings on Friday.

Major events (all times ET):

8:30 a.m. Unemployment rate

8:30 a.m. Nonfarm payrolls

8:30 a.m. Avg. hourly wages

9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI (Oct. final)

10:00 a.m. ISM manufacturing

10:00 a.m. Construction spending

12:00 p.m. NY Fed President John Williams speaks

1:00 p.m. Vice Chair Richard Clarida Speaks

1:00 p.m. Vice Chair Randal Quarles

1:00 p.m. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly

2:30 p.m. NY Fed President John Williams



Major earnings:

Exxon Mobil (before the bell)

Chevron (before the bell)

Alibaba (before the bell)

Abbvie (before the bell)

Dominion Energy (before the bell)

AIG (before the bell)

Sempra Energy (before the bell)

Newell Brands (before the bell)