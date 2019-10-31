Skip Navigation
Washington Nationals win their first World Series title

Key Points
  • For the Washington Nationals, the win put the finishing touches on a stunning turnaround after they began the season with a miserable 19-31 record.
Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals hits an RBI single against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game Seven of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Elsa | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven showdown on Wednesday to secure their maiden World Series title.

For the Nationals, who began playing in the nation's capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, the win put the finishing touches on a stunning turnaround after they began the season with a miserable 19-31 record.

It also marked the first time in any American professional sport where the road team went 7-0 in a best-of-seven games series.

