Watch: House Democrats talk after passing resolution to formalize Trump impeachment inquiry

House Democrats were set to address the media Thursday after voting to establish guidelines in the ongoing impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

The guidelines, released in an eight-page resolution on Tuesday, direct Democrat-led House panels to "continue their ongoing investigations" as part of the inquiry into "whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach" Trump.

